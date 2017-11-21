McNabb has failed to secure a point in 10 consecutive outings.

McNabb's pointless streak compounds his extended goal drought that dates back to Oct. 22, 2016. While the defenseman is clearly not a prolific scorer, his increased role with the Golden Knights raised expectations that he might return to being the 20-plus point producer he was in 2014-15. With just two helpers on the year, it's hard to imagine the Saskatchewan native will get back to that threshold this season.

