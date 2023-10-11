McNabb recorded an assist, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

McNabb made a heads-up play to spring Ivan Barbashev for a breakaway on the Golden Knights' third goal. It's good to see McNabb on the scoresheet early -- his primary purpose on the ice is to apply a physical and defensive presence. He'll likely be leaned on for bigger defensive minutes until Alec Martinez (upper body) is ready to return from injured reserve.