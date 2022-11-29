McNabb recorded an assist and three hits in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.

McNabb has picked up two assists in his last four games. The 31-year-old defenseman won't chip in offense at that rate often, but he's also gone plus-5 in that span to display his steady defensive work. For the season, he's at seven helpers, a plus-13 rating, 51 blocked shots, 54 hits and 33 shots on goal through 24 appearances. He could see a little more ice time as long as Alex Pietrangelo (personal) is away from the team.