McNabb recorded an assist and three hits in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.
McNabb has picked up two assists in his last four games. The 31-year-old defenseman won't chip in offense at that rate often, but he's also gone plus-5 in that span to display his steady defensive work. For the season, he's at seven helpers, a plus-13 rating, 51 blocked shots, 54 hits and 33 shots on goal through 24 appearances. He could see a little more ice time as long as Alex Pietrangelo (personal) is away from the team.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Sends assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Hands out shorthanded helper•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Adds shorthanded assist•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Assists in consecutive games•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Pockets helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Manages assist•