McNabb scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks.

McNabb is on a three-game point streak (one goal, two assists) after finding twine Sunday. The 32-year-old defenseman continues to play at the upper limit of his scoring abilities this year, racking up two goals, 11 points, 31 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 29 appearances. He's added 36 hits and 92 blocked shots while remaining in his usual second-pairing role for Vegas. McNabb's current hot stretch is unlikely to last much longer given his low-offense playing style.