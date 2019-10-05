Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Tallies rare goal
McNabb scored a shorthanded goal and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
The veteran defenseman got free while penalty killing in the second period, and deposited a shot past Martin Jones to make it 3-0 at the time. McNabb has never scored more than five goals in a season, but he has reached 200 hits in each of the last two campaigns. In two games this year, McNabb has eight hits and three blocked shots to go with his goal.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Produces assist•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Offers assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Adds insurance tally•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Helps close out win•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Lands three hits•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Hops in front of four shots•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.