McNabb scored a shorthanded goal and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

The veteran defenseman got free while penalty killing in the second period, and deposited a shot past Martin Jones to make it 3-0 at the time. McNabb has never scored more than five goals in a season, but he has reached 200 hits in each of the last two campaigns. In two games this year, McNabb has eight hits and three blocked shots to go with his goal.