The Golden Knights confirmed Saturday that McNabb was placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list after testing positive for the virus, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
McNabb will need to submit multiple negative tests before being cleared to rejoin Vegas' lineup, so he could be facing a lengthy absence. Either way, he's only picked up eight points through 41 games this campaign, so fantasy managers shouldn't need to track his status.
