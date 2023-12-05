McNabb was scoreless in Monday's 2-1 OT home loss against the Blues.

McNabb ended up with a shot on goal, five blocked shots and two hits in 19:40 of ice time across 27 shifts. The veteran managed a goal and eight points in the first 17 games, but he has now been blanked in each of the past nine contests. His calling card is physicality, and blocked shots and hits are where he helps fantasy managers the most.