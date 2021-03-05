McNabb (lower body) is with the Golden Knights for their current six-game road trip and is close to returning to action.
McNabb has been sidelined since late January with a lower-body issue, but it appears as though he should be ready to return sooner rather than later. The 30-year-old blueliner went scoreless through seven games before suffering his long-term injury.
