McNabb (COVID-19 protocols) will not play Wednesday's Game 6 at Minnesota, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

McNabb isn't exactly a fantasy darling, as his eight points in 41 games this year suggest, but he's a solid rearguard and a key cog in the Golden Knights' back end. His presence will surely be missed on the ice in enemy territory Wednesday. If Minnesota is able to extend the series with a victory, McNabb's status for Game 7 on Friday is unclear at this point.