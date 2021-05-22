McNabb (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's Game 4 versus the Wild, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

McNabb had an assist in Thursday's Game 3, but he only played 16:44 in that contest. He did not participate in Saturday's morning skate. While the nature of his injury is unknown, the Golden Knights will have to contend with a major loss to their blue line -- although not a high-scoring one, as the 30-year-old had only eight points in 41 regular-season games. Nicolas Hague will rejoin the lineup in McNabb's absence.