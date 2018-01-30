McNabb (undisclosed) will not feature in Tuesday's clash with the Flames, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

While coach Gerard Gallant did rule McNabb out Tuesday, he also told reporters he expects the 26-year-old to be available at some point during the team's six-game road trip. The blueliner is not exactly an offensive force -- he has just two goals and eight assists in 44 outings -- but is a defensive stalwart that has helped keep the Golden Knights on top of the Pacific Division. The Saskatchewan native's primary fantasy production comes in the form of hits (129) and blocks (111) and should provide middling value in league's that utilize those categories.