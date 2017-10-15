Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Will be held out Sunday
McNabb will take the day off for Sunday's tilt against Boston.
After mainly being paired with Deryk Engelland throughout the first four games of the season, McNabb will be scratched Sunday. This should just be a regular rest day for the Canadian, and he'll likely return against Buffalo on Tuesday.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Notches four hits•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Snatched up from Kings•
-
Kings' Brayden McNabb: Posts plus-5 rating against Panthers•
-
Kings' Brayden McNabb: Taken off IR, could play Thursday•
-
Kings' Brayden McNabb: Needs more practice time•
-
Kings' Brayden McNabb: Return could come shortly after Christmas break•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...