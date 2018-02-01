Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb: Won't be available Thursday
While McNabb (undisclosed) has been medically cleared to play, he won't return Thursday night against the Jets, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Carp confirms that Jason Garrison will remain in the lineup as McNabb completely rounds out his recovery from an undisclosed ailment. It's been an inspiring campaign for No. 27, as the 6-foot-4, 216-pound McNabb has a plus-14 rating surrounding 129 hits, 111 blocked shots and 10 points through 44 games on the season ledger.
