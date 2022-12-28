Pachal registered an assist, four shots on goal and four hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Pachal picked up the secondary helper on a Brayden McNabb tally in the second period. This was Pachal's second assist in four outings at the NHL level as he continues to fill in for a banged-up Golden Knights defense. The 23-year-old could have a little more job security if Alec Martinez (undisclosed) misses time after exiting Tuesday's contest. Pachal has added 10 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-1 rating.