Pachal was recalled by the Golden Knights on Friday.
Pachal will likely be on hand as an extra defender for Friday's game versus St. Louis. The 23-year-old defender has picked up one assist through two top-level appearances this year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Dropped to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Gets first NHL point•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Brought up by Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Inks one-year extension•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Back to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Joins NHL roster•