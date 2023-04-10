Pachal was summoned from AHL Henderson on Monday.
Pachal has chipped in two assists, 16 shots on goal and 24 hits in nine appearances with Vegas this season. He will be an option for Tuesday's contest against Seattle due to the absences of Shea Theodore (undisclosed) and Zach Whitecloud (lower body).
