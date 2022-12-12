Pachal was recalled from AHL Henderson on Monday.
Pachal will join the Golden Knights on the road and could get a chance to play. Zach Whitecloud (lower body) was hurt Sunday and moved to injured reserve Monday. Vegas is also missing defenders Shea Theodore (leg) and Alex Pietrangelo (personal), so Kaedan Korczak was recalled Monday as well.
