Pachal was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Pachal has two assists through seven games this season. He's been a fill-in with Shea Theodore (leg), Daniil Miromanov (lower body) and Alec Martinez (undisclosed) all out, but it's possible one of the Golden Knights' injured defensemen will be ready to play Thursday versus the Penguins.