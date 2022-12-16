Pachal logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Pachal had the secondary helper on a Reilly Smith empty-net goal in the third period. This was Pachal's first point in four NHL contests across the last two years. He has contributed four shots on net, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in two outings this season. The 23-year-old will likely stay in the lineup until one of Alex Pietrangelo (personal) or Shea Theodore (leg) can return.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Brought up by Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Inks one-year extension•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Back to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Joins NHL roster•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Sent down Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Promoted to NHL•