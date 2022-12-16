Pachal logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Pachal had the secondary helper on a Reilly Smith empty-net goal in the third period. This was Pachal's first point in four NHL contests across the last two years. He has contributed four shots on net, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in two outings this season. The 23-year-old will likely stay in the lineup until one of Alex Pietrangelo (personal) or Shea Theodore (leg) can return.