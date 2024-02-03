Pachal was put on waivers Saturday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Pachal has one goal, 18 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and 42 hits over 17 NHL outings this season. The 24-year-old blueliner hasn't been in the lineup since Jan. 4, so he could get some playing time with AHL Henderson if another team doesn't claim him.