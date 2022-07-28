Pachal signed a one-year contract extension with the Golden Knights on Thursday.
Pachal spent most of the 2021-22 campaign in the minors, picking up 11 points through 65 games with AHL Henderson, but he also made two appearances with the big club, going scoreless over that span. He'll likely have a similar role in 2022-23.
