Pachal was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Saturday, per CapFriendly.
Pachal has one assist through three games with the Golden Knights this year. He could be back with the team as defensive depth following the holiday break.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Back with big club•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Dropped to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Gets first NHL point•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Brought up by Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Inks one-year extension•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Back to minors•