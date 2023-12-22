Pachal has played in just two of the Golden Knights' 10 games in December.

Aside from Shea Theodore (upper body), the Vegas defense is healthy, leaving Pachal in limbo as the seventh defenseman. The 24-year-old hasn't helped his own cause, failing to record a point in his last 13 contests. He has just one point, a goal, with 38 hits, 20 blocked shots, 16 shots on net and 10 PIM through 15 appearances this season.