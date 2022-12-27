Pachal was recalled from AHL Henderson on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.
Pachal will probably be back in the lineup Tuesday versus Los Angeles. He has one assist, six shots on goal, two blocks and seven hits in three appearances with Vegas this year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Moves back to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Back with big club•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Dropped to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Gets first NHL point•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Brought up by Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Inks one-year extension•