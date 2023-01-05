Pachal was called up from AHL Henderson on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Pachal was reassigned to Henderson on Tuesday, but it appears that was a paper move. The 23-year-old defenseman should be expected to play a bottom-four role Thursday versus the Penguins.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Drops to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Adds helper Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Rejoins Golden Knights•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Moves back to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Back with big club•
-
Golden Knights' Brayden Pachal: Dropped to minors•