Pachal scored a goal on two shots, went plus-3, levied two hits and added two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Pachal has gotten a chance to play on the third pairing with Alec Martinez (upper body) and Zach Whitecloud (upper body) on injured reserve to start the season. The goal was Pachal's first at the NHL level -- he produced two assists over 12 games across the previous two campaigns. The 24-year-old's stay with the big club may prove temporary once the Golden Knights get healthier on defense.