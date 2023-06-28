Pachal, who was eligible to become a restricted free agent Saturday, inked a two-year, $1.55 million contract with Vegas on Wednesday.
Pachal had two assists in 10 games with Vegas in 2022-23. He also contributed three goals and 15 points in 55 AHL outings with Henderson. He'll compete for a third-pairing spot with the Golden Knights during training camp.
