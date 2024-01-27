Pachal has played in just four games since the start of December.

Pachal remains a stalwart among the healthy scratches for Vegas, which is still missing Shea Theodore (upper body), Ben Hutton (undisclosed), Daniil Miromanov (undisclosed) and Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed) from the blue line. Once a couple of those defensemen return, Pachal will likely be waived, though he may stay on the roster longer than waivers-exempt Kaedan Korczak.