Pachal has been scratched for the last four games.

Pachal was a regular on the third pairing early in the campaign when the Golden Knights had injured defensemen, but they've been healthier of late. Nicolas Hague (lower body) is the only regular out of the lineup, but Ben Hutton has seemingly surpassed Pachal as the fill-in option. Until a spot opens up, expect Pachal to see a lot of time in the press box as a healthy scratch.