Pachal was summoned from AHL Henderson on Saturday, according to CapFriendly.
Pachal earned two assists, 18 shots on goal, 12 blocked shots and 27 hits in 10 NHL outings during the 2022-23 season. He could be an extra defender for the Golden Knights in the playoffs.
