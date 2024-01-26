Brisson was recalled from AHL Henderson on Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Brisson's demotion Wednesday appears to have been a paper transaction. The 22-year-old figures to compete for a bottom-six role while he's with the Golden Knights.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Brisson: Reassigned Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Brisson: Nets first NHL goal•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Brisson: Called up Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Brisson: Sent to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Brisson: Plays in Monday's contest•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Brisson: Not cleared for contact•