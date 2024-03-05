Brisson was demoted to AHL Henderson on Monday, per CapFriendly.
Brisson has five points in his last seven NHL games and six through 12 career contests at the top level. The 22-year-old should continue bouncing between the AHL and NHL levels as needed.
