Brisson was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Monday, per the NHL's media site.
Brisson was sent down to clear enough cap space to activate Tomas Hertl (knee) from long-term injured reserve. In his last nine games, Brisson tallied seven points, giving him eight through 14 career NHL appearances.
