Brisson notched an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Brisson set up Nicolas Hague's goal 1:17 into the game. The helper was Brisson's first in the NHL, to go with one goal through six appearances this season. The 22-year-old forward has added eight shots on net and a minus-3 rating while seeing bottom-six minutes. Brisson will likely continue to play until Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body) or William Carrier (upper body) are cleared to return.