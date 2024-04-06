Brisson notched an assist in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Brisson was able to get on the scoresheet while playing on the fourth line after his recall Thursday. The 22-year-old set up William Karlsson's second-period tally. Brisson has eight points, 20 shots on net, 13 hits and a minus-5 rating through 14 NHL appearances this season, but he'll likely be the first player heading back to AHL Henderson once the Golden Knights get a forward back from injury.