Brisson notched an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

Brisson set up Brayden McNabb's third-period tally. The helper was Brisson's sixth point in his last eight appearances. He's up to two goals, five assists, 19 shots on net and 12 hits over 13 contests this season, but he could get squeezed out of the lineup once William Carrier (upper body), Tomas Hertl (knee) or Brett Howden (upper body) return.