Brisson, Grigori Denisenko, Byron Froese, Kaedan Korczak, Dysin Mayo, Mason Morelli, Isaiah Saville, Christoffer Sedoff and Jesper Vikman were recalled from AHL Henderson on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Brisson posted eight points in 15 NHL outings this season. While none of these call-ups should be expected to see much playing time during the Golden Knights' playoff run, Brisson likely has the best chance of drawing in should injuries pile up. Henderson failed to qualify for the AHL playoffs, giving Vegas a chance to bolster its reserves.