Brisson was drafted 29th overall by the Golden Knights at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Brisson may be the hidden gem in this draft. He's a USHL product and headed to the University of Michigan this season. He has slick offensive skills and can make plays in tight. Brisson is a brilliant playmaker, but a great shooter, too. And his one-timer is deadly on the PP. His lack of high-end speed may hold him back. So might his 5-foot-11, 179 pound frame. But Brisson is incredibly smart and skilled, uber competitive and refuses to play on the perimeter. And he reads the play several steps ahead. Guys like that become 30-goal men in the NHL, maybe more. He just won't help for a few years.