Brisson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Brisson turned pro after his sophomore year with the University of Michigan. He posted 42 points in 38 contests with the Wolverines, and he's added eight points in six contests with the Silver Knights on an ATO deal to finish this season. His entry-level contract begins in 2022-23, and the 20-year-old forward should push for a roster spot, especially for a Golden Knights team that will need to get maximum value out of its lineup under tight salary cap pressure.