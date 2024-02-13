Brisson notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Brisson has a helper in each of the last two games. He helped out on a Michael Amadio tally in the first period Monday. Brisson is up to three points, 11 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through his first seven NHL contests. He may head back to AHL Henderson once the Golden Knights get healthier at forward, but it doesn't seem like the 22-year-old is that far away from being a middle-six fixture at the NHL level.