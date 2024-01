Brisson scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over Pittsburgh.

Brisson's first NHL goal proved to be the game-winner Saturday, as he fired a wrister from the slot past Tristan Jarry to put Vegas ahead 3-2. Brisson, a first-round pick in 2020, had 10 goals and 23 points in 37 games with AHL Henderson this season. The 22-year-old forward should continue to skate in a bottom-six role while the Knights deal with a rash of injuries up front.