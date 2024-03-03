Brisson scored a power-play goal, added two hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Sabres.

Brisson has a goal and four assists over his last seven games. He's worked his way into a top-six role at even strength, but if lineup changes follow Saturday's blowout loss, the 22-year-old rookie could be moved down the lineup. He's at a solid six points with 18 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-4 rating over 12 NHL appearances.