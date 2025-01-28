Now Playing

Brisson is not currently on the Golden Knights' roster, per the NHL media site Tuesday.

Brisson is pointless in his nine NHL games this year while registering seven shots, nine hits and a minus-3 rating while averaging 9:52 of ice time. With Brisson down in the minors, the Knights brought up Raphael Lavoie, who is expected to be in the roster for Tuesday's clash with Dallas.

