Brisson is not currently on the Golden Knights' roster, per the NHL media site Tuesday.
Brisson is pointless in his nine NHL games this year while registering seven shots, nine hits and a minus-3 rating while averaging 9:52 of ice time. With Brisson down in the minors, the Knights brought up Raphael Lavoie, who is expected to be in the roster for Tuesday's clash with Dallas.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Brisson: Recalled from Henderson•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Brisson: Heads to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Brisson: One of each in win•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Brisson: Headlines Black Aces call-ups•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Brisson: Sent back to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Brisson: Recalled from minors•