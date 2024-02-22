Brisson was recalled by the Golden Knights on Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Grigori Denisenko was sent to the minors in a corresponding move, so Brisson could draw into the lineup immediately Thursday versus Toronto. Brisson has picked up three points while averaging 11:49 of ice time through seven top-level appearances this year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Brisson: Returns to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Brisson: Lends power-play helper in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Brisson: Earns first career assist•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Brisson: Brought up from minors•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Brisson: Dropped to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Brendan Brisson: Back with big club•