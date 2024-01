Brisson was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Brisson had one goal and six shots on net over his first four NHL contests. The 22-year-old forward could be called up again if the Golden Knights want reinforcements -- it's unclear if his demotion is a signal one of the team's forwards like Michael Amadio (upper body) or William Carrier (upper body) could be ready to return from injury.