Brisson was called up from AHL Henderson on Thursday.
Brisson has played 13 games with the big club, registering two goals and five assists to go along with 19 shots on goal. The 22-year-old has been fantastic in the AHL, logging 16 goals and 20 assists in 50 games. He will be a valuable piece for the Knights as they make a playoff push.
