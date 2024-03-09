Brisson was called up from AHL Henderson on Saturday.
Brisson had a goal and five points in his last seven NHL games before his demotion Thursday. The 29th overall selection in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft has two goals and six points in 12 games this season, his first in the NHL.
