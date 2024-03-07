Brisson was recalled from AHL Henderson on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Brisson spent a couple of days in the minors but he'll rejoin the big club for now. The 22-year-old has six points across 12 NHL contests this season. He could get back into the Vegas lineup Thursday versus the Canucks.
