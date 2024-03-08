Brisson was reassigned to AHL Henderson on Thursday, per CapFriendly.
Brisson was called up Wednesday, but the Golden Knights' recent trade additions have bolstered their lineup to the point that he's not needed in the NHL currently. The 22-year-old may be called up again if the team has injury issues down the stretch.
