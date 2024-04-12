Brisson was demoted to AHL Henderson on Friday.
Brisson has put up solid numbers while in the NHL this season, recording eight points in 15 games while averaging 12:20 of ice time. The decision to move Brisson down to the minors could be an indication that one or both of Nicolas Roy (undisclosed) or Chandler Stephenson (personal) are available to play versus Minnesota on Friday.
